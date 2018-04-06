You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS reminds financial institutions to stay vigilant against fraudulent fund transfers

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 5:41 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will be making some changes to their boards, effective Feb 1, 2018.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an advisory to remind financial institutions to remain vigilant, following recent reports of cyber incidents overseas where attackers attempted fraudulent fund transfers using the SWIFT system.

MAS' chief cyber security officer, Tan Yeow Seng, said: "The recent cyber incidents present yet another reminder of the constant cyber threats to our financial sector. It is important for all financial institutions to be vigilant."

The advisory from MAS reminds financial institutions to continue to strengthen measures to safeguard themselves.

These include implementing a layered security approach to protect IT environment as well as appropriate measures to secure SWIFT payment terminals, employing strong access controls to restrict the usage of administrator-level system accounts on SWIFT servers, and performing payment reconciliation or monitoring of SWIFT messages to detect any fraudulent payments in a timely manner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"MAS has been working with financial institutions in Singapore on a number of initiatives to continuously deepen the sector's cyber capabilities, taking into account the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape," Mr Tan added.

The central bank also regularly assesses financial institutions' cyber resilience through its supervisory programmes.

Where there are areas of potential vulnerabilities, MAS requires the financial institution to develop a remedial plan and will monitor the financial institution's rectification of such gaps.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening