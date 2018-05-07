You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS teams up with EDB, IMDA and IBF to speed up AI adoption in Singapore's financial sector

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 12:16 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BP_MAS_070518_94.jpg
The MAS will also work with the EDB and the IMDA to facilitate partnerships among players in the financial and technology sectors.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced it is teaming up with the trio of the Economic Development Board (EDB), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Singapore's financial sector.

The quartet aims to foster a "thriving AI ecosystem" and jointly facilitate research and development of new AI technologies and the adoption of AI-enabled products, services and processes for the financial sector.

Their efforts will be along three key thrusts: develop AI products, match users and solution providers, and strengthen AI capabilities.

EDB's participation will give a leg up to MAS's Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (Aida) programme by providing support for AI solution providers locally and globally to create new AI products and services for Singapore’s financial sector, the MAS said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The partnership will encourage leading AI solution providers to conduct both upstream research and product development activities for the financial sector.

The MAS will also work with the EDB and the IMDA to facilitate partnerships among players in the financial and technology sectors.

To that end, IMDA’s AI Business Partnership Programme will be extended to provide support for the financial sector’s AI adoption needs by providing a "guided process" to pair local companies seeking AI solutions with credible AI solutions providers.

The MAS said that it will also work with the IBF and the IMDA to strengthen AI capabilities and skillsets in the financial sector.

"This will help financial industry professionals transit into new jobs arising from the use of AI in financial services. Through its TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) programme, IMDA provides AI apprenticeship opportunities and is also working with MAS to help align university curriculum to the needs of key hirers in the financial sector in the area of data science and AI," the regulator said.

David Hardoon, chief data officer at the MAS, highlighted that government agencies must ensure that their support, policies and regulations keep pace with developments, and also remain supportive of new technologies, as financial institutions and fintechs increase the experimentation and use of AI and data analytics.

"Our agencies will work towards a conducive environment that supports and expands the adoption of AI and data analytics in Singapore," Mr Hardoon said.

Echoing Mr Hardoon's comments, Zee Kin Yeong, IMDA's assistant chief executive of data innovation and protection, said that it is "critical" for government agencies to work together to match supply and demand across sectors.

"We look forward to working together to building a conducive environment that promotes innovation through the right balance between AI and data sharing, while reinforcing good practices in handling personal data," Mr Zee said.

EDB's assistant managing director Kiren Kumar said that the use of AI will help drive the digital transformation of Singapore's financial industry, which will in turn create new jobs in areas such as computer vision, machine learning, data analytics and software development.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening