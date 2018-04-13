You are here

MAS to tighten Singdollar policy, allowing for "modest and gradual" appreciation

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 8:10 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SINGAPORE'S central bank on Friday opted to tighten its Singdollar policy as expected, slightly increasing the slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band to allow for "modest and gradual" appreciation.

The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged.

This is a shift away from the neutral policy stance of zero per cent appreciation of the S$NEER band - a position that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has maintained since April 2016.

The move to normalise the exchange rate policy was widely expected by economists, on the back of a strengthening economy, improved labour statistics, and rising inflation.

The MAS manages the exchange rate against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of major trade partners. The Singdollar is allowed to float within an undisclosed S$NEER band that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed at biannual meetings in April and October.

Apr 13, 2018
Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

Apr 13, 2018
Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Apr 13, 2018
Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Apr 13, 2018
Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Yanlord, MCL bag Tulip Garden for S$907m, 20% above reserve price

Apr 13, 2018
Singapore, Chongqing to set up electronic info-sharing platform

