MAS to tighten Singdollar policy, allowing for "modest and gradual" appreciation

SINGAPORE'S central bank on Friday opted to tighten its Singdollar policy as expected, slightly increasing the slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band to allow for "modest and gradual" appreciation.

The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged.

This is a shift away from the neutral policy stance of zero per cent appreciation of the S$NEER band - a position that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has maintained since April 2016.

The move to normalise the exchange rate policy was widely expected by economists, on the back of a strengthening economy, improved labour statistics, and rising inflation.

The MAS manages the exchange rate against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of major trade partners. The Singdollar is allowed to float within an undisclosed S$NEER band that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed at biannual meetings in April and October.