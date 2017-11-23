You are here

May prepares new Brexit offer after talks with ministers

She wins backing of Cabinet to offer EU more money to break deadlock and start trade negotiations
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Mrs May seeks to break an impasse in Brexit negotiations ahead of the summit in mid-December.
London

PRIME Minister Theresa May won the backing of ministers on both sides of her divided Cabinet to offer the European Union more money to break the Brexit deadlock, ITV reported. Now the focus is on getting something in return.

"The UK and the EU should step forward together,"

