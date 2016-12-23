You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May raises possibility of transition deal to ease Britain's EU departure

Downing Street wants smooth exit that works for all sectors of UK economy
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161222_NAHMAY22A_2657137.jpg
Mrs May said she will give a speech on Brexit next month with more details of the government's plans and aims to stick to the timetable of beginning the formal procedure for Brexit by March at the latest.
PHOTO: AFP

London

PRIME Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said she was planning to negotiate both Brexit and Britain's future relationship with the European Union by 2019, but a transition period may be required after that.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Mrs May said companies and

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening