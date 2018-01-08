May says reshuffle of UK cabinet coming 'soon'

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
London
A UK cabinet reshuffle is coming soon, especially after the resignation of Damian Green as first secretary of state, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.
Her comments coincided with newspaper reports that she is planning a major cull of senior figures as soon as Monday
