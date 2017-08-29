Merkel warns UK it'll have to pay EU obligations in Brexit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Frankfurt
GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel warned the United Kingdom that it must pay what it owes the European Union (EU) as part of Brexit talks, saying it's misleading to view the costs as a divorce bill.
"This is about obligations that Great Britain has entered into and that
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal