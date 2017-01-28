You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexican president scraps US trip, ties turn icy, bilateral trade war looms

Rewriting Nafta can hurt US, observers warn Trump team
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170128_BORDER_2714428.jpg
The urban fencing now on the US-Mexican border at Playas de Tijuana. Mr Trump is in a spat with the Mexican president over the US' plan to make its southern neighbour pay for the building of a border wall.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US and Mexico relations plunged into chaos on Thursday, pushing the countries closer to a trade war that threatens to spoil decades of friendship and economic cooperation.

The feud grew increasingly hostile throughout the day, as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening