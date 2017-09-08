You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 10:46

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico on Thursday expelled the ambassador of North Korea in protest over Pyongyang's latest nuclear test which it said posed "a grave risk for peace."

Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

Pyongyang's decision to carry out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday was a serious violation of international law, the statement said.

"Nuclear activity in North Korea is a grave risk for peace and international security and represents a growing threat for the region, as well as key allies of Mexico such as Japan and South Korea," the Mexican government said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The blast triggered global condemnation and calls by the United States, South Korea, Japan and others for stronger UN Security Council sanctions against the North.

Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments to North Korean guest workers.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

SRA to embark on LEAD+ programme to help Singapore retail sector boost productivity

China Aug exports rise 5.5%, imports up 13.3%

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

US airlines scramble to evacuate residents ahead of Hurricane Irma

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening