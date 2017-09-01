Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Mumbai
INDIANS have deposited nearly all the currency bills voided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denting the central bank's profit and dealing a blow to his drive to unearth unaccounted wealth.
Banks have received 15.28 trillion rupees (S$324.4 billion), or 99 per cent of the
