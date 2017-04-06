More help for Singapore PMET jobseekers

Two overseas private-sector placement providers have been appointed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) to provide career-matching services targeted at local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobseekers under a two-year pilot scheme.

TWO overseas private-sector placement providers have been appointed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) to provide career-matching services targeted at local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobseekers under a two-year pilot scheme.

Under the Adapt and Grow initiative, these career-matching providers will complement existing career-matching services provided by WSG as well as NTUC's Employability and Employment Institute.

Career-matching providers will help eligible jobseekers with customised career advisory and coaching sessions. This will enable them to assess their fit for certain job roles and industry, based on their work experiences, skills, interests and capabilities.

The first provider, Ingeus Pte Ltd, commenced operations on April 3 at the Lifelong Learning Institute, while the second provider will start operations at the end of the second quarter of 2017.