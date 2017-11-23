You are here
Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president after impeachment threat; ends 37-year rule
Former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa will take over as interim leader, contest election in 2018
Harare, Zimbabwe
BOWING to a nation that had turned against him, Robert Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe, ending his 37-year rule and sparking scenes of wild celebration throughout the capital.
House of Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the resignation during a joint
