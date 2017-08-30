You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mumbai braces for more rain after heaviest downpour in 12 years

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 15:24

[MUMBAI] India's weather office forecast "heavy to very heavy" rainfall for parts of Mumbai a day after the nation's commercial capital suffered the worst downpour since 2005.

The city's Santacruz weather center recorded 33.1cm of rain in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the most since 94.4 centimeters of precipitation recorded 12 years ago. Authorities asked residents to stay at home even as suburban train services, which carry 8 million passengers daily, resumed services. Jet Airways India Ltd canceled 12 flights from Mumbai citing weather conditions, while the Mumbai airport said it was was functioning normally.

"Trading volumes will remain weak as most market participants couldn't turn up at their offices," said Nilesh Dedhia, director at NTD Trading. "Most offices remain thinly attended as employees stay far from their offices."

Trading volumes on the National Stock Exchange's NSE 50 Nifty Index were 27 per cent below the 30-day average as of 11.13 am local time. Residents in the city, home to the nation's central bank, stock exchanges and the Indian headquarters of Novartis AG and Citigroup Inc, walked home, hitched rides on trucks or spend the night in their offices as the deluge evoked memories of the flooding in 2005 caused by a cloudburst that dumped three feet of rain on a single day, killing 570 people, grounding flights and cutting off rail and road links.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Activity in the bond market is low, there are few quotes, fewer deals in corporate bonds," said Sandeep Bagla, associate director at Trust Capital Services Pvt. in Mumbai. "Few dealers are on desk, with the intention of deploying overnight cash as banking has been kept open." The Nifty Index rose 0.8 per cent, while the rupee advanced 0.1 per cent.

"Stay indoors as far as possible," Mumbai police said in a Twitter post. "Move out only if it is very important. Due to waterlogged roads, traffic not moving and slow at most places." Rain was 4 per cent below normal across the country since June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department. About 83 per cent of the country received normal to excess showers during the period while rest got deficient rain, it said.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

UK consumer credit growth hits more than 1-year low in July, mortgage approvals surge : BOE

1,000 'treason' complaints against Merkel since 2015: report

Two international schools open mega pre-school on shared campus in Singapore

Eurozone yields rise as inflation defies currency strength

Japan seeks new US missile radar as N Korea threat grows - sources

Japan deputy PM Aso in hot water over Hitler remarks

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening