You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nafta negotiations shift down a gear with eyes on US lobbyists

US business groups want White House to back down from proposals seen as damaging to corporate interests
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171121_RMNAFTA_3185777.jpg
The US is said to be frustrated with what it perceives to be the reluctance of Canada and Mexico to present counter-proposals to US positions on key issues such as regional content requirements and dispute settlement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mexico City

THE latest Nafta talks have proven far less dramatic than the fireworks of earlier rounds, though any deal remains far off as Mexico and Canada hold out hope the US will soften its demands.

The fifth round of talks, which began in Mexico City on Nov 15 and wraps up on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Saudi wealth fund is said to take over Riyadh Financial Hub

Japan eyes extra budget of more than US$18b

US existing home sales increase more than expected

Higher UK borrowing underscores budget headache for UK's finance minister

Apple removes several apps, including Skype, in China

Trudeau replaces Trump as biggest obstacle to Pacific Trade Pact

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening