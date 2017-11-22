You are here
Nafta negotiations shift down a gear with eyes on US lobbyists
US business groups want White House to back down from proposals seen as damaging to corporate interests
Mexico City
THE latest Nafta talks have proven far less dramatic than the fireworks of earlier rounds, though any deal remains far off as Mexico and Canada hold out hope the US will soften its demands.
The fifth round of talks, which began in Mexico City on Nov 15 and wraps up on
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg