New cancer centre to be built in Iskandar

THE Sultan of Johor announced on Sunday that an advanced cancer treatment centre will be built in the Iskandar region, with the first phase to begin operations from the end of 2020.

The project will be led by Singapore-headquartered healthcare specialist Asian American Medical Group (AAMG). AAMG is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre will be a private facility for cancer treatment, research and education.

Phase 1 of the centre, with a gross development value of RM 300 million (S$102 million) and built-up area of about 14,000 square metres, will offer ambulatory cancer facility comprising 30 day beds. At full capacity, Phase 1 of the centre is able to treat up to 7,000 patients a year.

Phase 1 of the project will feature state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities for services such as advanced diagnostic and imaging services, personalised oncology using gene profiling, as well as specialised radiation therapy treatment.

A dedicated integrative medical unit will also be set up, combining Western cancer treatment with traditional therapies. Some of these therapies include yoga, meditation, acupuncture and herbal therapy.

"Johor will be the first in Malaysia, and indeed in this region, to have such a comprehensive specialist cancer centre. This is the latest in a series of initiatives by the Johor Royal Family to bring advanced cancer treatment to Johor," said Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the announcement ceremony held in Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

Phase 2 will likely include inpatient services including a Syariah-compliant women's wing to address the special medical needs of female patients. There will also be operating rooms, a laboratory for medicine and advanced molecular diagnostics, and a medical mall with specialist retail outlets, as well as offices and laboratories.

The project is about a 25-minute drive from Senai International Airport, and a similar 25 minutes from the Tuas Second Link.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter this year.