New flats and new role for Dakota Crescent estate

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
ONE of Singapore's oldest public housing estates, Dakota Crescent, will receive a new lease of life when new public flats are built there, but parts of the historic estate will be retained, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said yesterday.
In a Facebook post
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo