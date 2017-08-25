New law to boost S'pore debt revamp prowess

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
A NEW LAW to consolidate Singapore's personal bankruptcy and corporate insolvency regimes will be introduced in 2018 to further boost the Republic's status as a leading centre for cross-border debt restructuring, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday.
