New Speaker pledges to be impartial and fair, but firm

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
GIVING his first speech shortly after his formal election as Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament, former Cabinet minister Tan Chuan-Jin stated his desire to facilitate "good and free flowing debate" that will produce the desired outcome of better policies and laws.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal