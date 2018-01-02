New US tax law offers carrot to gig workers

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
THE new tax law is likely to accelerate a hotly disputed trend in the US economy by rewarding workers who sever formal relationships with their employers and become contractors.
Management consultants may soon strike out on their own, and stockbrokers may hang out their
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo