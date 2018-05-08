You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York attorney general resigns after women abuse report

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 10:47 AM

BP_Eric Schneiderman_080518_54.jpg
"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Eric Schneiderman said.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] New York state's top prosecutor and public champion of the #MeToo movement resigned on Monday, just hours after being accused of physically assaulting four women by The New Yorker.

It was an abrupt fall from power for the chief law enforcement officer in the state and a Donald Trump opponent whose office had launched multiple legal challenges against the Republican administration.

"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Eric Schneiderman said.

"While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier, he issued a statement denying that he had assaulted anyone and that he had never engaged in non-consensual sex.

Two of the women spoke to the magazine on the record, alleging that Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.

Both say they sought medical attention after having been slapped hard across the ear and face, and also choked, the magazine said.

The New Yorker said none of the women classified the violence as consensual.

In February, Mr Schneiderman sued The Weinstein Company for failing to protect employees from years of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct despite multiple complaints from staff.

He had also been instructed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to "review" a 2015 decision by the Manhattan district attorney not to prosecute Weinstein over allegations of assault.

AFP

Government & Economy

Taiwan hits back at WHO exclusion under Beijing pressure

Tales of international intrigue after Dubai princess's failed escape

China's trade surplus with US widens to US$22.19b in April as exports bounce back more than expected

The bitter feud at the center of Malaysia's election

The bitter feud at the center of Malaysia's election

Former top Chinese Communist official jailed for life for bribery

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Iswaran_080518_55.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

BP_condo_080518_56.jpg
May 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Avi-Tech to 'neutral' on weaker target by major customer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening