You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York City probes Kushner Cos buildings over possible 'illegal activity'

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 10:32 PM

[NEW YORK] A New York City regulator is investigating 13 buildings controlled by a company formerly run by Jared Kushner, a top aide to US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, over possible "illegal activity" related to work permits, according to public filings.

The online filings by the Department of Buildings show it is investigating the possibility of "false filing" on applications by developer Kushner Companies for construction work. The documents, dated Wednesday, involve properties in the Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs of New York.

News of the agency's probe comes two days after a tenants'rights group and city councilman said they had found evidence that Kushner Companies had falsified more than 80 work permits involving 34 buildings in the city.

Earlier this week, spokeswoman Christine Taylor said the company valued its tenants, took its legal and ethical responsibilities seriously and would not intentionally falsify filings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Any small amount of mistakes that may have been made, amongst the hundreds of filings, were obviously unintentional and remedied as soon as identified," Taylor said on Thursday.

"We intend to cooperate with the DOB to clear up this matter," she said, referring to the Department of Buildings.

The probe was first reported by the Associated Press.

The tenants rights group, Housing Rights Initiative, has alleged that Mr Kushner Companies failed to disclose the existence of rent-stabilised units in its buildings, thereby skirting tighter oversight during renovations and harassing tenants.

The group also accused the company of using construction as a means to disrupt the lives of tenants with rent controls and push them out. The tactics, employed by other landlords, have led to a drop in affordable housing in the city, the group says.

The building department's investigation was assigned to its marshal's office, which investigates allegations of unlicensed activity by plumbers and other trades and "develops cases for both civil and criminal prosecution," according to its website.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
2 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
3 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
4 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening