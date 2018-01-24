You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York man pleads guilty to attempting to join Islamic State

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 6:45 AM

[NEW YORK] A New York man has pleaded guilty to trying to help Islamic State by traveling to Turkey with the goal of entering Syria and fighting for the militant group, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Arafat Nagi, 47, entered his plea on Monday before US District Judge Richard Arcara in Buffalo, New York, the US Department of Justice said.

"The plea gives the court wide sentencing latitude and we trust the judge to be fair," Jeremy Schwartz, Nagi's lawyer, said in an email. "Mr Nagi never engaged in violence and he does not wish harm to the United States."

Nagi, of Lackawanna, New York, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Arcara on May 7. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nagi, who was born in the United States to Yemeni parents, was arrested in July 2015 and charged with attempting to materially aid Islamic State.

Prosecutors said he pledging allegiance to the group and traveled to Turkey twice, in October 2012 and July 2014, to meet Islamic State supporters.

Prosecutors said at the time that the arrest followed a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe prompted by a tip from one of Nagi's neighbours in Lackawanna, which is located in upstate New York near Buffalo.

The neighbour told the FBI that Nagi regularly argued with local residents about his beliefs, which included support of Islamic State, and was planning to travel to Turkey again, according to prosecutors.

Upon searching Nagi's apartment, law enforcement found military equipment, including body armour, a machete and night vision goggles, prosecutors said.

Lackawanna drew national attention as the home of the so-called "Lackawanna Six," a group of young American men of Yemeni descent who pleaded guilty to providing material support for terrorism by attending al Qaeda's al Farouk training camp in Afghanistan in early 2001.

Multiple people are currently facing charges of aiding Islamic State in New York federal courts, including Sayfullo Saipov, accused of killing eight people by driving a truck into a New York bicycle path, and Akayed Ullah, accused of trying to detonate a homemade bomb in a Manhattan subway station.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually until 2020

China's man in Davos is 'the brain' behind economy's overhaul

Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA helps both countries access regional markets, says Iswaran

Modi courts investors with plans for US$5 trillion economy

Fresh tremors halt search ops after Japan volcano eruption

Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland opens food innovation centre in Singapore

Editor's Choice

file6wyt16cy306durf92ii.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport posts milestone year with 62.2 million passengers in 2017

file6vc7wkomq5y156me3cmi.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation turns positive in 2017; economists divided over pace of recovery this year

BT_20180124_IMAS24_3277367.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Executive Money

Risk-on in 2018, but some notes of caution

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
3 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180124_YMMANDARIN243SNI_3277581.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Real Estate

Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level

Jan 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

file6x6vmybnkepmbmiacrx.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

SIA to restructure flights connecting Canberra, Wellington

Jan 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Midas up on S$7.7m married deal, say sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening