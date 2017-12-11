You are here

Ngiam Shih Chun named EMA chief, to take over from Ng Wai Choong who will be IRAS commissioner, CEO

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 4:03 PM
BT Collage.jpg
Ng Wai Choong (left) will succeed Tan Tee How as commissioner of inland revenue and chief executive officer of IRAS from Feb 1, 2018. Mr Ng's role of chief executive of the EMA will be handed over to MTI's Ngiam Shih Chun (right).
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY SINGAPORE

THE Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on Monday announced that Ng Wai Choong has been appointed to dual roles as commissioner of inland revenue and chief executive officer from Feb 1, 2018.

Mr Ng,who is the chief executive of the Energy Market Authority (EMA), will succeed Tan Tee How in both roles when the latter retires on Feb 1, 2018. Mr Tan has held the appointments since Dec 1, 2014.

Mr Tan has led and participated actively in various international tax forums as the IRAS continued to play a key role in fostering an internationally competitive tax environment in Singapore, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"Under his watch, Singapore assumed the chair of the Global Forum's Peer Review Group and was also appointed chair of the Study Group of Asian Tax Administration and Research Taskforce."

Mr Ng, who has served as a member of the IRAS board since Sept 1, will continue on the board in his new capacity as commissioner, the IRAS said.

The move will see Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) deputy secretary (industry) Ngiam Shih Chun, appointed as EMA's chief executive with effect from Feb 1.

MTI's permanent secretary, Loh Khum Yean, said: "Shih Chun's experience and familiarity with the energy sector will equip him well to lead EMA to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth."

As a result of taking up the new appointments, Mr Ng will also relinquish his role as the returning officer for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday appointed Tan Meng Dui, Ministry of National Development's deputy secretary (development), as the returning officer with effect from Feb 1.

