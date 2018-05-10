You are here

Home > Government & Economy

N.Korea releases detained Americans ahead of anticipated Trump-Kim summit

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 9:48 PM

file702e8aqt5w3la1xn1of.jpg
This file picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 25, 2016, shows Korean-American Kim Dong-chul as he addresses a news conference in Pyongyang. Three American detainees have been freed by North Korea and are heading home with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that three Americans detained by North Korea have been released and are on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump said he will greet Mr Pompeo and the Americans when they land at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington on Thursday morning.

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health," Mr Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

South Korea heralded the move as positive for upcoming talks between Mr Trump and Mr Kim and called on Pyongyang to also release six South Korean detainees.

Mr Pompeo had arrived in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, earlier on Wednesday from Japan and headed to its Koryo Hotel for meetings.

The three U.S. detainees being released are Korean-American missionary Kim Dong-chul; Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, who spent a month teaching at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) before he was arrested in 2017; and Kim Hak-song, who also taught at PUST.

Until now, the only American released by North Korea during Trump's presidency has been Otto Warmbier, a 22—year-old university student who returned to the United States in a coma last summer after 17 months of captivity. He died days later.

Warmbier's death escalated US-North Korea tensions, already running high at the time over Pyongyang's stepped-up missile tests.

The upcoming US-North Korea summit has sparked a flurry of diplomacy, with Japan, South Korea and China holding a high-level meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

However, North Korea reminded the United States on Wednesday there still was tension between them, warning it against "making words and acts that may destroy the hard-won atmosphere of dialogue," the North's state media said.

"The U.S. is persistently clinging to the hostile policy toward the DPRK, misleading the public opinion. Such behaviour may result in endangering the security of its own country," it added, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir claims election win over ruling coalition

Malaysia's opposition make strong gains: unofficial tallies

US March wholesale inventories revised lower

Malaysia's ruling coalition takes slight lead in election count

US producer prices rise marginally in April

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening