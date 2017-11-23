You are here

Home > Government & Economy

NODX on pace for fastest growth in at least 7 years; 2017 forecast raised to 6.5%-7.0%

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 7:52 AM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 11:28 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BP_sgtrade_231117_46.jpg
Singapore's trade agency is raising its full-year forecast for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) after the trade benchmark grew at a faster 7.6 per cent year-on-year pace in the third quarter of 2017.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S trade agency is raising its full-year forecast for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) after the trade benchmark grew at a faster 7.6 per cent year-on-year pace in the third quarter of 2017.

IE Singapore now expects NODX to expand by 6.5 per cent to 7.0 per cent in 2017, up from a forecast of 5 per cent to 6 per cent provided in August. If the forecast comes true, NODX will grow in 2017 at a faster rate than in at least seven years. Between 2011 and 2016, the fastest growth in NODX was 2.2 per cent, in 2011, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

The third-quarter year-on-year growth was an improvement from the 3.0 per cent rate in the second quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, however, NODX slipped 3.0 per cent in the third quarter following a 3.7 per cent decline in the second quarter.

Domestic exports of electronic products rose at a slower pace in the third quarter, growing 8.9 per cent compared to the 13.7 per cent surge in the second quarter. Integrated circuits remained a key driver for electronic exports, growing 20.8 per cent in the third quarter, albeit at a slower clip than the 26.0 per cent pace in the preceding three months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Domestic exports of non-electronic products picked up, rising 7.0 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, up from the 0.9 per cent decline in the second quarter. Specialised machinery, up 46.4 per cent during the quarter, was a key contributor to the growth.

Total merchandise trade increased by 11.7 per cent in the third quarter, up from the 9.5 per cent rate in the second quarter. For the full year, IE Singapore now expects growth of 10.0 per cent to 10.5 per cent, up from the earlier forecast of 6 per cent to 7 per cent.

Higher oil prices from year-ago levels helped to lift oil trade by 22.1 per cent in the third quarter, although the rate was slower than the 27.7 per cent improvement in the second quarter. Non-oil trade rose 9.6 per cent in the third quarter, up from the second-quarter 5.9 per cent increase.

The stronger than expected year-to-date export growth helped to inform the more bullish official forecast.

IE Singapore also noted that the global economic and trade outlook had strengthened since August. For instance, the International Monetary Fund's world economic growth forecast was raised by 0.1 percentage point for 2017, to 3.6 per cent; and for 2018, to 3.7 per cent.

 

The World Trade Organization's 2017 estimate for world merchandise trade volume has also been upgraded to 3.6 per cent from the previous 2.4 per cent outlook.

NODX to all top markets rose in the third quarter, except to the EU28 bloc of countries in the European union. Year to date, China remains Singapore's top NODX market, growing 34.6 per cent in the first nine months of the year against the year-ago period.

Government & Economy

Mugabe granted immunity, assured of safety in Zimbabwe -sources

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign deal to boost supervision of cross-border banking

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy "going great guns" as growth picks up further in Nov

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

India is said to discuss US$6b Lotte, Peugeot investments

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening