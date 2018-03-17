You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Non-oil exports shrink 5.9% in Feb, far below economists' expectations of 4.8% expansion

NODX for preceding month showed 12.9% rise; analysts point to Chinese New Year effect
Sat, Mar 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

BT_20180317_YMNODX17O0SL_3354762.jpg
Economists expect Singapore's exports to expand at a more moderate pace this year, after growth hit 9.2 per cent last year - the fastest pace since 2010.
BT FILE PHOTO
February dip

Singapore

AN UNEXPECTED decline in Singapore's exports last month surprised economists who were hoping for another month of growth amid the ongoing global economic upturn.

But it is too soon to tell if the contraction points to slowing export momentum, given that the timing of the Chinese New Year - which took place in February this year and January last year - muddied the data.

Still, most economists were already expecting exports - especially electronics shipments - to grow at a more sedate pace this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) shrank 5.9 per cent in February from the same month a year earlier, according to data released on Friday by trade agency IE Singapore.

This was sharply below economist expectations of a 4.8 per cent expansion, and also much weaker than January's 12.9 per cent rise.

February's slide in shipments - the first decline since September last year - can be partly attributed to the Chinese New Year effect, economists said. This is a common phenomenon in the first three months of every year," noted DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

"This is particularly exacerbated by the fact that plants in China - a big market for Singapore manufacturers - will typically ramp up their production ahead of the Chinese New Year before shutting down their production entirely during the festive period.

"Indeed, that explains the 12.9 per cent spike in the previous month, followed by a 5.9 per cent dive in February. Plainly, if one averages the numbers for both months, we still have a decent 3.5 per cent expansion."

Mr Seah added that "choppy" NODX figures in the early months of the year "can be safely dismissed".

Others took a more cautious stance.

"The strong electronics upswing seen last year is starting to wane and the momentum has probably peaked," said Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye.

Both electronics and non-electronics shipments fell last month. Electronic NODX - a key growth driver for the economy last year - declined 12.3 per cent, on the back of a 3.9 per cent decrease in January.

Dr Chua and Ms Lee noted that Singapore's exports appear to be underperforming relative to other countries in the region including China, Vietnam and Korea, which reported much stronger export numbers over January and February.

However, it remains to be seen whether this slowdown will be borne out in the coming months.

Manufacturing data out on March 26 will offer a clearer picture of how Singapore's electronics sector is doing, they added.

"Our working assumption is that (Singapore's) manufacturing and export growth will slow, but remain positive in 2018 following the surge in 2017, as electronics loses steam."

Meanwhile, non-electronic NODX slid 3.4 per cent in February after a 20.7 per cent surge in the previous month, Friday's data from IE Singapore showed.

NODX to the majority of Singapore's top markets decreased in February, except the United States, Japan and South Korea. The decline was led by China, the European Union and Taiwan.

Economists expect Singapore's exports to expand at a more moderate pace this year, after growth hit 9.2 per cent last year - the fastest pace since 2010.

Mr Seah said Singapore is entering a more mature phase of the economic recovery cycle, which means it will be tougher to replicate the double-digit NODX growth numbers seen in some months last year.

UOB senior economist Alvin Liew noted that China's managed growth slowdown remains "supportive of export demand from Singapore", which will help boost the trade outlook.

"But a bigger downside risk . . . is that the United States' increasingly protectionist trade stance (the expected imposition of further trade tariffs on China after the steel and aluminium imports tariffs in March) could lead to a spiralling trade war, negatively impacting global trade and inevitably, Singapore's exports."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

BT_20180317_P1COVER17_3354091.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Brunch

Wrist watch

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
3 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
4 IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project
5 STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

Mar 17, 2018
Life & Culture

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

Mar 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%

BT_20180317_SUMMIT17_3354417.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening