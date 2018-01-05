North Korea accepts talks offer from South Korea, meeting to be held Jan 9

North and South Korea will hold official talks on Jan 9, South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday, after Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks next week.

The agenda will include the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest, ministry spokesman Baik Tae Hyun told a regular briefing.

REUTERS