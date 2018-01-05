North Korea accepts talks offer from South Korea, meeting to be held Jan 9

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[SEOUL] North and South Korea will hold official talks on Jan 9, South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday, after Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks next week.
The agenda will include the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest, ministry spokesman Baik Tae Hyun told a regular briefing.
REUTERS
