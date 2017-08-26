You are here

North Korea fires multiple short-range projectiles into sea: South Korea

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 07:12

SKorea-NKorea-missile-diplomacy-083247.jpg
North Korea early on Saturday fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast from its eastern Kangwon province, South Korea's military said.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korea early on Saturday fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast from its eastern Kangwon province, South Korea's military said.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles flew in a northeasterly direction for about 250 kilometres into the sea.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said a ballistic missile may have been fired, without citing a source.

The launch is the first by the North since it test-fired a missile on July 28 that could have been designed to reach 10,000 km, putting parts of the US mainland within reach.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

