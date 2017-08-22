You are here

North Korea warns of revenge on US for ignoring drill warnings

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:16

06154318.jpg
South Korean combat policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill during the South Korean and US military forces joint Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, north of Seoul, South Korea, on 21 Aug 2017.
PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] North Korea warned the US on Tuesday it will face "merciless revenge" for ignoring Pyongyang's warnings over annual military drills with South Korea.

The isolated nation said it would be a misjudgment for the US to think that North Korea will "sit comfortably without doing anything," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, citing an unidentified military spokesman. The ongoing drills and visits of US military officials to South Korea create the circumstances for a "mock war" on the Korean peninsula, KCNA said.

On Monday, South Korea President Moon Jae In said North Korea should not to use the latest round of drills as an excuse for any further provocations. The exercises "are not aimed at raising military tensions on the Korean peninsula at all," Mr Moon told Cabinet members.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a visit in early August to a guard post about 1km from the border with the South, Yonhap News reported, citing unidentified South Korean government officials. The South Korean military considers the visit an unusual act and is preparing to prevent a possible military provocation, Yonhap said.

The Ulchi-Freedom Guardian military exercises routinely spark condemnation from North Korea. During last year's drills, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from a submarine and put its military on the highest alert.

The US should never forget that North Korea is watching its moves closely with "fingers on triggers, ready to pour a fire shower of penalties at any time," according to KCNA.

BLOOMBERG

ariffin-jaamazon22-4869.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

BT_20170822_ACSTDATA2177TV_3047587.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Technology

STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

BT_20170822_KRNORMANTON22_3047376.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

