You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim Jong Un said to have made surprise China visit

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 12:29 AM

[SINGAPORE] Kim Jong Un has made a surprise visit to Beijing on his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011, three people with knowledge of the visit said.

Further details of the visit, including how long Kim would stay and who he would meet, were not immediately available. The people asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the information.

A special train may have carried Mr Kim through the northeastern Chinese border city of Dandong, Japan's Kyodo News said earlier. Nippon TV showed footage of a train arriving Monday in Beijing that looked similar to one used by Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, to visit the Chinese capital shortly before his death in 2011.

The unannounced move follows US President Donald Trump's decision this month to grant an unprecedented meeting to Mr Kim, after South Korean officials said Mr Kim was willing to discuss giving up his nuclear weapons program. Diplomats from the US, North Korea and its neighbors have since been shuttling across the globe to prepare for the summit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kim was expected to first meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in near their shared border next month, in a prelude to the potential summit with Mr Trump.

Ties between China and North Korea - neighbors and allies during the Cold War - have been strained as China backed progressive rounds of United Nations sanctions against the country's weapons program.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Thailand to consider opening some service businesses to more foreign investment: Report

Philippines thinks green in tackling booming population, density and congestion

Myanmar improving but still 'super challenging' for business: Study

Shell says saving planet probably means sucking CO2 from the air

Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over poison attack in Britain

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening