You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North seeks 'complete denuclearisation', says Moon, as US vows continued pressure

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

NORTH Korea has expressed its commitment to "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula and is not seeking conditions, South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Thursday, as the United States vowed to maintain "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang.

Mr Moon said that big-picture agreements about denuclearisation, establishing a peace regime and normalisation of relations between the two Koreas and the United States should not be difficult to reach through summits between the North and South, and between the North and the United States.

"I don't think denuclearisation has different meanings for South and North Korea. The North is expressing a will for a complete denuclearisation," Mr Moon said during a lunch with chief executives of South Korean media companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They have not attached any conditions that the US cannot accept, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea. All they are talking about is the end of hostile policies against North Korea, followed by a guarantee of security."

North Korea has defended its nuclear and missile programmes, which it pursues in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, as a necessary deterrent against perceived US hostility. The United States stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

North Korea has said over the years that it could consider giving up its nuclear arsenal if the United States removed its troops from South Korea and withdrew its so-called nuclear umbrella of deterrence from South Korea and Japan.

South Korea announced on Wednesday that it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement as it prepares for the North-South summit this month. Reclusive North Korea and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Mr Moon said that he saw the possibility of a peace agreement, or even international aid for the North's economy, if it denuclearises.

But he also said that the inter-Korean summit had "a lot of constraints", in that the two Koreas could not make progress separate from the North Korea-United States summit, and could not reach an agreement that transcends international sanctions.

"So first, the South-North Korean summit must make a good beginning, and the dialogue between the two Koreas likely must continue after we see the results of the North Korea-United States summit," Mr Moon said.

US CIA director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea last week and met leader Kim Jong Un with whom he formed a "good relationship", US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, ahead of a summit planned for May or June.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that he hoped that the summit would be successful, but warned that he would call it off if he did not think it would produce results.

Mr Trump told a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that his campaign of "maximum pressure" on North Korea would continue until Pyongyang gave up its nuclear weapons. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan consumer prices edge up 0.9% in March

China challenges Australia warships in South China Sea: report

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

Band of England's Carney dampens expectations for May rate hike, sees "mixed" data

Former New York mayor Giuliani joins Trump legal team

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
4 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
5 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

06680120.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening