Northern Ireland policeman injured in 'terrorist' attack

[LONDON] A police officer in Belfast was injured in a suspected drive-by shooting on Sunday in what Northern Ireland's Police Federation said amounted to a "terrorist gun attack".

The incident happened at a petrol station in north Belfast at around 7.30pm (1930 GMT), police said on Twitter. He was hit in the arm.

There have been a number of bomb and gun attacks in recent years on police officers in Northern Ireland, which endured three decades of violence before a peace accord was signed in 1998.

The Police Federation, which represents officers, said the incident amounted to a "terrorist gun attack".

Chairman Mark Lindsay condemned the shooting and warned officers to remain at high alert.

"This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers," he said in a statement.

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said the incident was "sickening".

The attack comes as Northern Ireland prepares for snap elections on March 2 after the power-sharing executive collapsed earlier this month.

AFP