Norway's giant wealth fund a piggy bank to be used prudently

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Oslo
Norway, which holds legislative elections on Monday, has the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, a piggy bank of nearly US$1 trillion to be saved for rainy days, but also to help finance today's election promises.
How did a nation of 5.3 million people end up with the world
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal