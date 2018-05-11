You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Oil prices expected to fall from present highs as panic subsides

But they could surge again if a full-scale Middle East conflict breaks out or if Iran renews its nuclear ambitions
Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180511_NBIRAN111USH_3432595.jpg
Oil prices began to rise in recent months and are well above the lows of US$30 a barrel in January 2016, mainly because the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has cut output.
PHOTO: AFP

London

CRUDE oil prices are expected to decline from their highest levels since November 2014, despite worries about US sanctions on Iran and a potential conflict with Israel.

Traders cite several reasons. First, the US Treasury has stated that sanctions on oil and other products

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

New Zealand manufacturing activity jumps in April: BNZ survey

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

IMF's Lagarde says ready to assist Argentina

US consumer prices rebound 0.2% in April on jump in petrol

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening