You are here
Ousted Tata chairman to take fight to India's courts
Mistry also quits as a director in six group companies on the eve of EGMs to remove him
Mumbai
CYRUS Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons Ltd, said he will take his fight against his unceremonious removal as head of India's biggest conglomerate to the nation's courts.
Mr Mistry, who also resigned as a director in six group companies on Monday on the eve of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg