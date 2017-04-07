You are here
Outlook across most of Asia continues to brighten: ADB
ADB's chief economist says there are downsides, but most economies can weather potential short-term shocks
Tokyo
ECONOMIC prospects continue to improve across most of Asia, despite threats to global trade from policies in advanced economies and concerns over possible capital outflows from the region, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday.
But the bank's recently appointed
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg