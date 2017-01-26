You are here

Philippine Q4 GDP growth slows slightly to 6.6% y-o-y, tops expectations

Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Philippine economy grew 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, bringing full-year growth for 2016 to 6.8 per cent.
Annual growth was 7.0 per cent in the September quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy would expand an annual 6.5 per cent in the last three months of 2016.

Growth for October-December on a quarterly basis will be released later. The median forecast in the poll was for the economy to have expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.6 per cent, picking up from 1.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

