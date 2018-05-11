You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' govt sees popularity dip on inflation worries

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 11:54 AM

SINGAPORE-PHILIPPINES-DIPLOMACY-130037.jpg
Public satisfaction with the performance of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government fell in the first quarter from a record high in December, partly pulled down by a poor score on fighting inflation, a private pollster said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] Public satisfaction with the performance of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government fell in the first quarter from a record high in December, partly pulled down by a poor score on fighting inflation, a private pollster said on Friday.

Mr Duterte's administration received an overall "very good" net satisfaction rating of +58 per cent, down from December's "excellent" level of +70, according to the March 23-27 poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The December rating was the highest on record since SWS began conducting opinion surveys in the 1980s.

The latest poll showed 69 per cent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the government's overall performance, down from 79 per cent in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Eleven per cent said they were dissatisfied, compared to a previous nine percent.

The administration scored the lowest when it came to fighting inflation, which reached its highest level in at least five years in April.

The country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday for the first time in more than three years in a move to contain inflationary pressure.

Mr Duterte's government won its highest marks for helping victims of disasters.

While there was no major natural disaster in the first quarter, a few typhoons caused flooding in some areas and the eruption of the country's most active volcano in January displaced thousands of Filipinos.

The first quarter poll mirrored a similar decline in the firebrand leader's trust rating, which fell to "very good" in March from "excellent" in December.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

Malaysia elections: PM-in-waiting Anwar watches Mahathir swearing in from hospital

Indonesia central bank says rupiah's level is not reflecting fundamentals

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore a significant step on the path to peace: PM Lee

White House cancels Nasa programme on greenhouse gas: report

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening