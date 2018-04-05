You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines to close Boracay resort to tourists for six months

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 7:52 AM

yq_bp_04.jpg
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that the once idyllic white-sand resort has become a "cesspool" tainted by dumped sewage.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[MANILA] The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that the once idyllic white-sand resort has become a "cesspool" tainted by dumped sewage.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the shutdown to start April 26, his spokesman Harry Roque said late Wednesday on Twitter, without providing further detail.

The decision raises questions about the livelihoods of thousands employed as part of a bustling tourist trade that serves some two million guests on the island each year.

Boracay has some 500 tourism-related businesses, which had a combined annual revenue of 56 billion pesos (S$1.4 billion) last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However in February, Mr Duterte blasted the tiny island's hotels, restaurants and other businesses, accusing them of dumping sewage directly into the sea and turning it into a "cesspool".

Officials have warned the island's drainage system is being used to send the untreated sewage into its surrounding turquoise waters.

The environment ministry says 195 businesses, along with more than 4,000 residential customers, are not connected to sewer lines.

In February the government said a total of 300 businesses faced "evaluation" for sanitary or other offences on the 1,000-hectare (2,470-acre) island, of which 51 had already been handed official warnings for violating environmental regulations.

Environment undersecretary Jonas Leones told AFP last month a closure would involve having airlines and ferries suspend their Boracay services and making the beaches off-limits, and stationing police there "if necessary", "An iron fist is needed to bring it back to its previous condition. It will be a temporary thing," Mr Leones said.

The Boracay Foundation Inc, a business industry association on the island, had asked the government to shut down only those violating environmental laws.

"It's unfair for compliant establishments to be affected by the closure," executive director Pia Miraflores told AFP.

Ms Miraflores said that even before the ban was announced, its shadow had hit some businesses hard in Boracay.

"The tour guides have already complained that they have no more guests. There's already a huge effect," she said, adding the quays and jetties were "less crowded" than before.

Some couples who scheduled their weddings on the island up to a year or two in advance had cancelled their reservations even before the ban was announced, she said, with the tour agents also besieged with client calls on whether to pursue their planned trips.

With more than 500 hotels, Boracay employs 17,000 people, apart from 11,000 construction workers working on new projects.

AFP

Government & Economy

Video blogger who opened fire at YouTube was angry with company, police say

America remembers Martin Luther King Jr, 50 years on

US expects talks with China as trade fight escalates

US rejects China WTO protest of steel tariffs as 'baseless'

Canada's foreign minister travels to US for Nafta talks

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_TARIFFS5_3380886.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

yaohui-tfcar30-3258.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Transport

COE premiums end mostly lower as buyers remain on the sidelines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening