PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 1:21 PM
YCH Group officially opened its new Supply Chain City, a S$200 million logistics facility, in Jurong West on Friday.

The facility is equipped with modern technology such as radio-frequency identification, and an automated storage retrieval system for cargo. YCH will also use it to test new technologies such as autonomous vehicles and drones, and augmented and virtual reality system.

Gracing the opening on Friday was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In a speech, he said that Singapore companies must invest in people, develop talent, retain staff and nurture deep knowledge and soft skills. On its part, the government will attract and nurture a strong Singaporean core of talent for the logistics industry.

Separately, four government agencies launched the new Skills Framework for Logistics. This framework is part of the government's push to accelerate transformation across the logistics sector.

It is jointly developed by SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore, the Economic Development Board and Spring Singapore.

