You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PM Lee, Premier Li reaffirm long-standing S'pore-China ties

PM Lee is on a 3-day official visit where he's scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and other top officials
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170920_PMLEE2003E0_3093522.jpg
Premier Li Keqiang welcoming PM Lee in a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept 19. On Wednesday, PM Lee will meet Mr Xi, National People's Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang and Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary Wang Qishan.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reaffirmed the warm and long-standing friendship between Singapore and China at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday at the start of Mr Lee's three-day official visit to China, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

ASTI enters term sheet to divest units to China-based firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening