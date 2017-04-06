You are here
Polytechnics start part-time courses for fresh graduates
SkillsFuture S'pore expanding earn-learn programme by 50%; ITE to also start such courses
Singapore
UNIVERSITIES are not the only ones this year coming up with new courses geared towards meeting Singapore's workforce needs.
Since the beginning of this year, local polytechnics have launched eight new part-time programmes for fresh graduates, with about 24 more planned
