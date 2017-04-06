You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Polytechnics start part-time courses for fresh graduates

SkillsFuture S'pore expanding earn-learn programme by 50%; ITE to also start such courses
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50
by
leilal@sph.com.sg

42089896 - 30_03_2017 - hselp.jpg
Since the beginning of this year, local polytechnics have launched eight new part-time programmes for fresh graduates, with about 24 more planned for the rest of 2017.
PHOTO: NANYANG POLYTECHNIC

Singapore

UNIVERSITIES are not the only ones this year coming up with new courses geared towards meeting Singapore's workforce needs.

Since the beginning of this year, local polytechnics have launched eight new part-time programmes for fresh graduates, with about 24 more planned

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening