President Halimah Yacob: I will serve every one of you, regardless of race, language or religion

"Like them, I look forward to the day when we will no longer need to rely on the provision to have reserved elections, and Singaporeans naturally and regularly elect citizens of all races as presidents," said Madam Halimah, in her first address as president from the Istana State Room.

SINGAPORE - Shortly after her inauguration as the nation's eighth president on Thursday (Sept 14), Madam Halimah Yacob acknowledged the disquiet among some Singaporeans about her walkover victory in the the country's first reserved election, saying that she respected their views.

"Like them, I look forward to the day when we will no longer need to rely on the provision to have reserved elections, and Singaporeans naturally and regularly elect citizens of all races as presidents," said Madam Halimah, in her first address as president from the Istana State Room.

FULL STORY HERE

For more stories on the Presidential Election, go to bt.sg/pe2017.