You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prince William to give up air ambulance pilot job

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 07:50

prince.jpg
Britain's Prince William will give up his job as an air ambulance pilot and spend more time in London with his family to concentrate on his royal duties, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's Prince William will give up his job as an air ambulance pilot and spend more time in London with his family to concentrate on his royal duties, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Prince William and his wife Kate and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been based in a house on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk in eastern England.

Prince George, three, will start pre-school in London this year and one-year-old Princess Charlotte will go to a nursery, the statement said.

The 34-year-old prince is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles.

Prince William and Kate "are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London", it said.

But Kensington Palace said Anmer Hall in Norfolk would "continue to be their home".

Prince William started his job as an air ambulance pilot at East Anglia Air Ambulance in July 2015, commuting there from Sandringham after spending three years as a military search and rescue helicopter pilot.

"It has been a huge privilege," he said.

He was reportedly paid an annual salary of £40,000 (S$70,000), but donated it in full to charity.

He is thought to be the first royal directly in line to inherit the throne to have signed a job contract with a civilian employer.

British tabloids dubbed him "work-shy" last year after the publication of official photographs of him and his family skiing, raising concern about his perceived reluctance for a life in the public eye.

The young royals remain hugely popular in Britain.

AFP

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening