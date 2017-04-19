You are here

Private-hire drivers, home offices could retain protection if insurer collapses

MAS consults on changes to Policy Owners' Protection Scheme
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50
by
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

Private-hire car owners who drive for Uber or Grab will be entitled to protection if their insurers collapse, under a proposal that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is considering.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Singapore

PRIVATE-HIRE car owners who drive for Uber or Grab will be entitled to protection if their insurers collapse, under a proposal that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is considering.

That proposal, as well as a cap on what can be paid out to policyholders when

