You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pro-Brexit campaign group may have broken spending rules

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 7:48 PM

[LONDON] The main "Leave" group in Britain's 2016 EU referendum may have broken electoral rules by over-spending during the campaign, according to a legal opinion published by a parliamentary committee on Friday.

The Vote Leave group may have dodged limits on spending by failing to declare expenditure worth £625,000 (S$1.17 million) to electoral authorities, the opinion said.

Vote Leave made a donation to another Brexit campaign group, BeLeave, that then channelled the money to a digital services firm, violating election rules because the groups worked together, the opinion published by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said.

"We consider that there is a prima facie case that ...electoral offences were committed by Vote Leave in the EU referendum campaign," the legal opinion prepared by the law firm Matrix Chambers said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These require urgent investigation so that consideration can be given to whether to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on whether to prosecute," the opinion added.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is investigating the spending of the main campaign groups in the EU referendum as part of an investigation into fake news.

A spokeswoman for the committee said the members of parliament did not commission the legal opinion and it was submitted as part of evidence.

Dominic Cummings, a former Vote Leave director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cummings has previously denied his group broke any rules, saying it had received permission from the Electoral Commission to make donations in the run-up to the referendum.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ECB looks down stimulus exit path as politics threaten economy

Sister of Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress probed for her own tantrum

Indonesia steamrolls bootleg booze as death toll nears 100

Taiwan president watches naval drill as China tensions grow

'I will arrest you': Duterte warns ICC lawyer to steer clear of Philippines

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_MRAHS13_3393760.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
3 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
4 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
5 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-10-13T024903Z_433294265_RC1C8A750C00_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Penn.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit acquires 2 US properties for US$387m; sets up US$1b multicurrency debt issuance programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening