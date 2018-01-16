PSA posts 9.8% growth in global box throughput for 2017

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
GLOBAL port operator PSA International handled 9.8 per cent more containers across the world in 2017, boosted by brisk business both in Singapore and overseas.
Container throughput at its global port projects came in at 74.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
