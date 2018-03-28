PSA's Tan Chong Meng among 5 new members joining JTC board

JTC Corporation (JTC) will see the appointment of five new board members, including PSA International's group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Chong Meng as deputy chairman of the board, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Wednesday. The appointments will take effect on April 1.

Jessie Yeo Hong Cheng, executive secretary of Metal Industries Workers' Union, and director of Union Centric, has been re-appointed as a member of the board, which is chaired by Loo Choon Yong, Raffles Medical Group chairman.

The other four new board members are Lam Yi Young, MTI deputy secretary (Industry); Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, Ministry of Defence chief of defence force; Shafie Shamsuddin, PT Trans Retail (Carrefour Indonesia) president, director and CEO; and Michael Sim, Platanetree Capital executive director.

Three members of the board - Perry Lim Cheng Yeow, Ministry of Defence's former chief of defence force; Ngiam Shih Chun, Energy Market Authority chief executive; and Yeoh Oon Jin, PricewaterhouseCoopers executive chairman - have stepped down or will be stepping down upon the completion of their term.