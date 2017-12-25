You are here

Puigdemont mulls return to Catalonia after win despite imminent arrest

Mon, Dec 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171225_CAT_3235160.jpg
Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has positioned himself as an equal to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Barcelona

OUSTED Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was weighing up whether to return to the region, where he faces arrest, close aides said on Saturday, after pro-independence parties defeated Spain's central government in pivotal elections.

Mr Puigdemont campaigned from Brussels

