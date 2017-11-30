You are here
LATEST US DATA
Q3 economic growth fastest in 3 years
US notches 3.3% expansion in GDP in the quarter, boosted by govt spending, increase in investment
Washington
THE US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace in three years, as increases in business investment in inventories and equipment offset a moderation in consumer spending.
Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a 3.3
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg